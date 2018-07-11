Amazon Prime Video Canada is now streaming Canadian television showÂ Degrassi: The Next Generation.Â By happenstance the addition of the series to the platform goes alongside the release of Drake’s new album Scorpion. The Canadian pop star originally made his name on the show as character Jimmy Brooks.
Degrassi: The Next GenerationÂ originally aired in 2001 and ran until 2015, though Netflix has picked up a new version of the show called Degrassi: Next Class. The series focuses on a group of teenagers growing up and living their lives as they attend Degrassi junior high school. The series’ cast includes Charlotte Arnold, Jahmil French, Drake (Aubrey Graham)Â and Stefan Brogren, who has appeared in more than 400 episodes ofÂ Degrassi across theÂ original show,Â Next Generation andÂ Next Class.
Prime Video is only streaming the first five seasons of the iconic Canadian television show’s 14 seasons.
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CADÂ per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, thereâ€™s no trial but the price is $79 for a 13-month subscription.
Amazon Prime Video is available onÂ Android,Â iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and a variety of other platforms.
Source: Amazon Canada
