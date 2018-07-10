Viewer Experience podcast Ep. 8: Burning down the ‘Tau’-se

Tau is yet another Netflix science fiction film with an interesting, important core idea but a disappointingly shoddy execution.
This week, MobileSyrup news and telecom reporter Sameer Chhabra speakers with MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic about Federico D’Alessandro’s Tau.
Later in the episode, Lex Gill, a research fellow at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, speaks about digital profiling and the ways in which our digital footprints are being used to target us.
Direct download link
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Do you have any recommendations or suggestions for which movies we should discuss next? Send us an email to sameer@mobilesyrup.com.
If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode! Facebook.
Comments