Freedom Mobile’s phone protection plan is losing its replacement coverage for lost or stolen phones, while the monthly fee has decreased by $1.
The protection plan’s terms and conditions were changed on June 27th, 2018. Reddit user Alphalee recently posted about the change on Reddit, where other Freedom subscribers expressed their disappointment in losing coverage for lost and stolen devices.
For now, the changes apply just to customers who purchased protection plans after June 27th, but effective August 2nd the changes will apply to all customers with the service.
Among the other key changes: as mentioned above, the new monthly fee for the protection plan dropped from $10 to $9, and some service replacement fees are also being reduced.
Freedom’s protection plan charges varying amounts for replacement devices based on pricing tier, ranging from Tier 1 for budget devices to Tier 4 for premium devices.
Below are the replacement fees:
- Tier 1: $39 (unchanged)
- Tier 2: $99 (unchanged)
- Tier 3: $129 (down from $149)
- Tier 4: $229 (down from $249)
Repair service, which was previously unlisted in the terms and conditions, is $99.
Meanwhile, there are higher charges for customers who fail to return a damaged or malfunctioning device after filing a service request and receiving a replacement. The pricing per tier is as below:
- Tier 1: Up to $50 (unchanged)
- Tier 2: Up to $150 (unchanged)
- Tier 3: Up to $400 (up from $300)
- Tier 4: Up to $600 (previously the same as Tier 3 at up to $300)
Both the above change and removing coverage for lost and stolen phones is no doubt related to reducing the opportunity for customer fraud, though Reddit commenters lamented that removing coverage for lost or stolen devices significantly reduces the plan’s overall value.
The carrier’s protection plan service is provided by Asurion, the same company that provides the service to Telus, Bell, Virgin Mobile and Koodo (Rogers and Fido use Brightstar).
Theft and loss is still covered under Bell’s protection plan, but is not covered through Telus.
Freedom’s phone protection plan still covers manufacturer’s defects and accidental damage (including cracked screen or liquid damage).
Comments