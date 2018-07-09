Ford is gearing up to become a major player in the electric vehicle space

The Ford Motor Company wants to become a major player in the electric vehicle market.
Ford surprised the world in April when it announced that it would no longer be selling any cars besides the Mustang in North America. It will continue to sell vehicles but they will mainly be trucks and SUVs.
The company’s current plan is to bring an electric SUV with a 300-mile range and a Mustang-inspired car to the world in 2020. Following the launch of that car, which is codenamed Mach 1, the legacy automaker plans to introduce 40 electrified vehicles with 16 of those being completely electric by 2022.
Ford wants to change how customer perceive it, with greener vehicles and a renewed focus on creating awesome features that will start to make people notice the carmaker again.
“Let’s make them awesome. Let’s amplify what’s best about that for that user group and really make awesome vehicles,” said Ted Cannis, Ford’s global director of battery electric vehicles in an interview with Engadget.
To help make this happen the company is trying to position itself to move quicker and more like a startup. The entire enterprise is moving towards a single goal of bringing electrified vehicles to the masses, according to Engadget
Source: Engadget
