First-time Amazon Cash users can get $25 credit for adding $100 or more to their account

Amazon Canada is now offering a $25 credit to first-time users of its Amazon Cash service who add $100 or more to their accounts.
Amazon Cash allows users to purchase credit for their Amazon accounts with real cash at select stores.
To take advantage of the promotion, users will have to log in to their Amazon accounts and visit the Amazon Cash page. From there, Amazon will allow them to link their mobile phone numbers and provide them with personalized barcodes to be scanned in-store.
Currently, Amazon Cash can be purchased at five stores in Canada:
- Canada Post offices (barcode only)
- Hasty Market convenience stores (barcode and phone number)
- MacEwen gas stations (phone number only)
- Now Prepay pre-paid card program (barcode and phone number)
- Super Sagamie convenience stores (phone number only)
Amazon Canada says additional participating retailers are “coming soon.”
The Amazon Cash offer can be redeemed once per customer. The transaction must occur between 12:01 am PT on July 9th and 11:59 pm PT July 17th, 2018. The bonus credit will be applied automatically and can then be used until August 31st.
The Amazon Cash promotion will run alongside Prime Day, Amazon’s one-and-a-half-day only major global sale. Canadians can take advantage of the deals on Monday, July 16th, starting at 3am ET.
Source: Amazon Canada
