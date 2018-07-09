HomePod 11.4.1 updates brings stability and quality improvements to Apple’s smart speaker

HomePod OS version 11.4.1, the third version of the HomePod’s operating system, features stability and sound quality improvements, according to Apple.
Apple most recently added AirPlay 2 functionality to the HomePod with the release of iOS 11.3. Release notes for HomePod OS 11.4.1 state that the update features “general improvements for stability and quality.” That said, it’s unclear specifically what Apple has improved with the latest version of its smart speaker operating system.
HomePod software updates are downloaded and installed automatically. If you want to prompt Apple’s smart speaker to download and install the update, head over to the iOS Home app and force touch on your HomePod. Next, look for the iOS 11.4.1 update at the top of the page and select ‘Download and Install.’
Because accessing the HomePod’s setting is accomplished through Apple’s Home app, it’s actually possible to prompt the update even if you’re on a different Wi-Fi network.
Apple’s HomePod finally made its way to Canada on June 18th, 2018.
While I was impressed with the HomePod’s sound quality, Siri’s lack of functionality, when compared to Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, resulted in the smart speaker lagging behind Apple’s competition in space.
