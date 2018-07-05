Bell partners with Just For Laughs on SnackableTV interactive comedy series

Bell Media has partnered with Just For Laughs to bring “Jokeoff,” its first-ever interactive comedy series, to its free SnackableTV short-form video app.
“Jokeoff,”which was originally announced in April, will use Just For Laughs stand-up comedy special archives to pit 32 renowned comics against one another. Some of the first-round battles include Joan Rivers vs. Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes vs. Ronny Chieng and Dave Chappelle vs. Jeff Foxworthy. The bracket-style structure of the series is inspired by March Madness college basketball tournaments.
SnackableTV users will have one week to vote in-app for their favourite stand-up bit, which will determine who moves onto the following round. Each round will last for one week, with votes closing on July 29th to coincide with the start of the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.
The SnackableTV app will send users regular updates on which comedians are in the lead to encourage them to vote and share their picks through social media. The winner of “Jokeoff” will be announced on July 30th.
“We’re thrilled to present SnackableTV’s first-ever original series and look forward to seeing how users engage with the in-app voting feature,” said Mike Cosentino, president of content and programming at Bell Media in a press statement. “SnackableTV is the perfect platform for the hilarious, on-the-go content featured in ‘Jokeoff.'”
“‘Jokeoff’ is tailor-made for mobile users who want terrific interactive content at their fingertips,” added Bruce Hills, president of Just For Laughs. “We’ve mined the Just For Laughs archives for perfect stand-up bits that will let SnackableTV users control their favourite comics’ destiny in a great comedy competition.”
“Jokeoff” marks SnackableTV’s second original series, with its first effort, the animated Letterkenny tie-in ‘Littlekenny,’ also slated for release sometime in the future.
The SnackableTV app can be downloaded on Android and iOS.
Source: Bell
Comments