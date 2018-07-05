News
PREVIOUS|

Indigo offering free shipping on all books this summer to Plum members

Jul 5, 2018

7:11 PM EDT

0 comments

Indigo store at Toronto Eaton Centre

Indigo has announced that it will be offering free shipping this summer on all books ordered from Indigo.ca for Plum members.

The Plum rewards program, which is free to sign up for, allows members to earn points from purchases that can be redeemed for discounts.

The promotion includes all books Indigo sells online, including audiobooks, and will run from now until August 31st, 2018.

“Books are at the centre of everything we do at Indigo and we are excited to offer free shipping on all books at Indigo.ca all summer long,” said Kirsten Chapman, chief marketing officer and EVP Digital at Indigo, in a press statement.

Related Articles

News

Feb 24, 2015

12:11 AM EDT

Indigo pushes mobile app to power omnichannel growth

News

Oct 23, 2013

11:38 AM EDT

Indigo releases iOS and Android app to improve in-store and mobile shopping

News

Jul 20, 2016

4:04 PM EDT

New app by Indigo creates a social platform for book lovers

News

Jul 5, 2018

3:34 PM EDT

Drivers in Toronto exploited the King St. pilot project to get free parking

Comments