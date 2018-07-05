Indigo offering free shipping on all books this summer to Plum members

Indigo has announced that it will be offering free shipping this summer on all books ordered from Indigo.ca for Plum members.
The Plum rewards program, which is free to sign up for, allows members to earn points from purchases that can be redeemed for discounts.
The promotion includes all books Indigo sells online, including audiobooks, and will run from now until August 31st, 2018.
“Books are at the centre of everything we do at Indigo and we are excited to offer free shipping on all books at Indigo.ca all summer long,” said Kirsten Chapman, chief marketing officer and EVP Digital at Indigo, in a press statement.
