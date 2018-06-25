News
PREVIOUS|

RBC users can now lock their credit cards by using their banking app

The new feature gives users some time to stop and look for their lost card

Jun 25, 2018

12:28 PM EDT

0 comments

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has added the ability for users to lock their credit cards from their mobile banking app.

Android and iOS users can now log into their online banking account and add a temporary lock to their credit cards.

When a user locks down their card, the physical version will stop working, but any pre-authorized transactions will still go through.

RBC says that lots of people who lose their credit cards end up finding them later after they’ve already ordered a card. This new temporary lock is designed to give users time to look for their card without having to worry if it’s being used by someone who stole it.

To lock the card, users just need to navigate to the credit card account page. On iOS, users can scroll to the bottom and tap the ‘Lock Card’ button. Android users need to click the blue plus button and then select the ‘Lock Card’ option that appears.

RBC’s mobile app use has grown 19 percent in the past year making it the most used method to bank at RBC.

Source: RBC

Related Articles

News

Jul 19, 2017

11:43 AM EDT

Tim Hortons mobile order and pay iOS and Android app confirmed to launch July 27th

News

Mar 27, 2018

9:19 AM EDT

RBC Capital predicts Apple will price iPhone X Plus at $999, refreshed iPhone X at $899 USD

Features

Mar 7, 2018

2:07 PM EDT

How Netflix is using apps to streamline movie and TV production

News

Apr 23, 2018

9:10 PM EDT

RBC’s Borealis AI is expanding into Vancouver this fall

Comments