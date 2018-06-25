Google has made offline file sharing faster in Files Go

Google’s Files Go app has been updated again and this time users can share files to other nearby phones faster than before.
Google claims that files will transfer four times faster than they did with the previous version of the app.
The company has also added a new tab allowing users to access file sharing even quicker.
To transfer files without an internet connection, Files Go uses 5 GHz Wi-Fi direct technology to give users transfer speeds of up to 490 Mbps.
Users can download the Files Go app on Android here.
Source: Google
