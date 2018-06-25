News
PREVIOUS|

Google has made offline file sharing faster in Files Go

Files Go is getting a much faster file transfer system

Jun 25, 2018

5:44 PM EDT

0 comments

Google’s Files Go app has been updated again and this time users can share files to other nearby phones faster than before.

Google claims that files will transfer four times faster than they did with the previous version of the app.

The company has also added a new tab allowing users to access file sharing even quicker.

To transfer files without an internet connection, Files Go uses 5 GHz Wi-Fi direct technology to give users transfer speeds of up to 490 Mbps.

Users can download the Files Go app on Android here.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Mar 22, 2018

5:43 PM EDT

Google adds three new features to Files Go app

News

Jun 22, 2018

5:11 PM EDT

‘Praise the Sun!’ with Google’s Android Messages for Web

News

Jun 25, 2018

12:55 PM EDT

Microsoft builds adblocking directly into Edge on mobile

News

Jun 22, 2018

11:34 AM EDT

Google’s AR Measure app is now available on all ARCore phones

Comments