News
PREVIOUS|

BlackBerry KEYone to be updated to Android Oreo on Rogers as of June 28th

Last years BlackBerry is getting a modern software update

Jun 25, 2018

5:31 PM EDT

0 comments

BlackBerry Keyone

The BlackBerry KEYone is getting upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo at the end of June.

On June 28th the phone on the Rogers network will get a newer version of the Android operating system, as well as Wi-Fi calling.

So far no other Canadian carriers have confirmed that the device will be getting the update on its network, but usually, updates roll out to every carrier at similar times.

The phone launched in February of 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat, which means it’s been over a year since the device has received a major software upgrade.

The device’s update brings the phone up to more modern standards but it’s still behind. Currently most high-end Android phones are running Android 8.1 Oreo. Android’s next version, Android 9.0 P, is also right around the corner.

KEYone users can look forward to a more streamlined settings menu, a better notifications experience and adaptive icons.

Source: Rogers

Related Articles

News

Jun 11, 2018

10:36 AM EDT

Android Oreo is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge devices

News

Feb 26, 2018

10:59 AM EDT

TCL shipped 850,000 BlackBerry KEYone smartphones in 2017

Features

Jun 7, 2018

10:15 AM EDT

BlackBerry KEY2 Hands-on: Bold and beautiful

News

May 31, 2018

9:16 AM EDT

Samsung to update Canadian Galaxy S7 and S7 edge to Android Oreo on June 11

Comments