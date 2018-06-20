News
Latest iOS 12 beta hints at some new Apple Watches

It looks like there will be four new Apple Watch models this year

Jun 20, 2018

10:49 AM EDT

Apple Watch

The second wave of beta software has rolled out to all of Apple’s core devices and hidden in the iOS 12 beta is a few hints that refer to the next Apple Watch.

9to5Mac has found a list of new device identifiers inside of the latest beta. The identifiers are Watch4,1, Watch4,2, Watch4,3 and Watch4,4. These numbers line up with the current Apple Watch identifiers which are 3,1 to 3,4.

Since the identifiers are making their way into the latest release of iOS there is some speculation that Apple will release a few new versions of its watch in September.

The next Apple Watch rumours seem to be pointing at a similar looking device with a lager display, called Apple Watch Series 4.

Source: 9to5Mac

