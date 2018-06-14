Nintendo’s eShop is hosting a ‘Super Smash Bros.’ sale

Nintendo is having a sale on its eShop in celebration of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate announcement.
The sale is themed around Smash and many of the games feature characters on the game’s roster. Only select digital games for the Switch and 3DS are available.
The sale page splits games up by system and sorts them based on whether they have a Smash character.
Nintendo Switch games
Characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $59.99
- Splatoon 2 — $53.59
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition — $60.49
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Plus — $12.49
- Fire Emblem Warriors — $59.99
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers $24.99
Other games
- Overcooked Special Edition — $16.07
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 — $32.49
- Just Dance 2018 — $34.99
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 — $39.99
- Rocket League — $18.71
- L.A. Noire — $48.74
- Golf Story — $13.95
- Night in the Woods — $17.15
- Fe — $12.99
- Gorogoa — $12.59
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King — $14.99
- Aegis Defenders — $14.73
- Puyo Puyo Tetris — $31.99
- Farming Simulator Nintendo Switch Edition — $35.99
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon — $53.27
- Darkest Dungeon — $23.24
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition — $89.99
- WWE 2K18 — $26.39
Nintendo 3DS Games
Characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D — $22.49
- Kirby: Planet Robobot — $34.99
- Mega Man Legacy Collection — $7.59
- Mario Party: The Top 100 — $37.49
- Metroid: Samus Returns — $34.99
- Theatrhythm Final Fantasy Curtain Call — $22.49
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia — $33.49
- Sega 3D Classics Collection — $22.49
- EarthBound — $9.79
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo — $22.49
- Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D — $22.49
- Miitopia — $24.99
- Paper Mario: Sticker Star — $29.99
- Wario Land 3 — $2.49
- Star Fox 64 3D — $26.79
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3D — $29.99
- Mega Man X — $7.89
- Kid Icarus – Of Myths and Monsters — $2.99
- Super Punch-Out!! — $5.59
- Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World — $33.49
- F-Zero — $5.59
- Hey! Pikmin — $33.49
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 — $8.39
Other games
- Dragon Ball Fusions — $19.99
- Monster Hunter Generations — $19.99
- Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology — $41.24
- Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns — $22.74
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney — $12.49
- Farming Simulator 18 — $19.99
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth — $29.99
The games are on sale until midnight June 21st.
Source: Polygon
