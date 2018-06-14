G Suite admins can now monitor authorized devices that access their apps

G Suite admins can now view what computers are accessing their data and apps.
Google calls this feature ‘Endpoint Verification.’ The feature collects information through a Chrome Extension or Google’s apps.
System administrators can now see a report in Google’s admin console that displays what devices are being used to access the company’s files. They’ll be able to recognize authorized computers and non-authorized computers that are accessing the admin’s G Suite.
When an admin attempts to enable Endpoint Verification on a users computer, the user will get a notification that they have to agree to. If they don’t agree, the administrator won’t be able to see their device on the Admin Console.
To learn how to deploy this new feature in your company check out Google’s blog post here.
Source: Google
