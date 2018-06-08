Walmart Canada offering over 35 percent off game pre-orders for E3

The premier annual trade event for the video game industry, the Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3), is nearly here, bringing with it numerous game-related announcements.
Each year, retailers across Canada offer discounts when pre-ordering games shown off during E3. This year, Walmart Canada is holding a massive promotion that offers over 35 percent pre-orders on a variety of games.
Specifically, Walmart lists over 30 games available for pre-order, with the exact promotional pricing varying depending on the title. Note that many games will be revealed for the first time at this year’s E3 and will be added to the website for pre-order afterwards.
Adding a game to your shopping cart will reveal its sale price. Here are a handful of the discounted games, listed in CAD:
- Anthem (PS4/Xbox One) — $50 (regular $79.99)
- Battlefield V (PS4/Xbox One) — $50 (regular $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4/Xbox One) — $50 (regular $79.99)
- Fallout 76 (PS4/Xbox One) — $50 (regular $79.99)
- Kingdom Hearts III (PS4/Xbox One) — $50 (regular $79.99)
- Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee! (Nintendo Switch) — $50 (regular $79.99)
The full list of games can be found here.
It’s important to note that some games are already listed as sold out, such as Spider-Man, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy VII Remake. It’s currently unclear if Walmart will restock these games as before the E3 promotion ends.
If you have no luck at Walmart, you can head over to Best Buy Canada’s website, which also has an E3 promotion going on. While Best Buy’s deal offers a set 30 percent off game pre-orders (meaning you’ll get regular $79.99 games for $55.99), they also still have the more popular titles, like Spider-Man, Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Final Fantasy VII Remake, in stock.
Both Walmart and Best Buy’s promotions are in-store only. That said, one benefit to pre-ordering online is that retailers will only charge your credit card when the game ships (often a day or two before release). Therefore, you don’t have to worry about racking up a big bill at once and can even cancel individual titles closer to when they come out if you change your mind on them.
Walmart’s deal ends on June 13th, while Best Buy’s runs until the 14th. Given that these games likely won’t drop this much in price for at least a few months after they launch, this is a great time to scoop some of them up if you’re interested.
E3 itself runs from June 12th to 14th, although companies will hold presentations starting on June 9th to announce a variety of games.
Via: RedFlagDeals
Comments