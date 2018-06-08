News
PREVIOUS|

Xbox software beta testers can now skip ahead to the next versions

The beta testers can soon become alpha testers

Jun 8, 2018

10:37 AM EDT

0 comments

Xbox One white controller in hand

Xbox insiders can now download system updates even earlier, Microsoft has announced on the Xbox Wire blog.

An Xbox insider is someone that signs up with Microsoft and then gets to test out all the upcoming software features in beta.

Now insiders can join the ‘Alpha – Skip Ahead’ program, allowing users to test out the latest builds, instead of just whatever happens to be in beta.

There will even be more than one build available to users so they can test everything that’s currently in progress.

This idea is being ported over from Windows 10. The Windows Insider Program has been offering users looks at its more alpha builds since February.

Users will be able to access software builds that are months out from being public, according to Microsoft.

Not everyone is getting access to this feature right away. Invites will start rolling out to Xbox Alpha ring members first, while regular Xbox insiders will get invites later.

Source: Xbox Wire Via: The Verge 

Related Articles

News

Jun 8, 2018

11:15 AM EDT

Anker is building portable battery packs for Nintendo Switch

News

Jun 8, 2018

10:51 AM EDT

Walmart Canada offering over 35 percent off game pre-orders for E3

News

Jun 8, 2018

10:30 AM EDT

Chromebook users gain access to Progressive Web Apps

News

Jun 8, 2018

9:27 AM EDT

Google’s Keyword blog helps verify Pixel 3 XL leak

Comments