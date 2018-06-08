Xbox software beta testers can now skip ahead to the next versions

Xbox insiders can now download system updates even earlier, Microsoft has announced on the Xbox Wire blog.
An Xbox insider is someone that signs up with Microsoft and then gets to test out all the upcoming software features in beta.
Now insiders can join the ‘Alpha – Skip Ahead’ program, allowing users to test out the latest builds, instead of just whatever happens to be in beta.
There will even be more than one build available to users so they can test everything that’s currently in progress.
This idea is being ported over from Windows 10. The Windows Insider Program has been offering users looks at its more alpha builds since February.
Users will be able to access software builds that are months out from being public, according to Microsoft.
Not everyone is getting access to this feature right away. Invites will start rolling out to Xbox Alpha ring members first, while regular Xbox insiders will get invites later.
