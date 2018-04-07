Here’s everything we know so far about the OnePlus 6

In 2017 OnePlus released the OnePlus 5 and the 5T.

Both phones were well received and achieved scores of 8 and 7.5, given by MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic. The devices featured flagship technical specifications at an arguably mid-range cost. OnePlus’ next smartphone will likely be able to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and the upcoming LG flagship, both in terms of design and specs.

OnePlus has confirmed a number of things about its upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 6.

Both Carl Pei and Pete Lau, OnePlus’ co-founders, have confirmed different specs and features for the unreleased handset.

First, the OnePlus 6 is guaranteed to feature an iPhone X-style notch. However, the notch will not be as big as the iPhone’s and is expected to look similar to the Huawei P20 Pro and the Asus ZenFone 5Z.

Users can also hide the notch if they choose, similar to Huawei’s P20 series.

While the notch is highly criticized by many, gesture control is not. The China-based company tweeted out over the past couple of days that the OnePlus 6 will have some sort of gesture controls, following in the OnePlus 5’s footsteps.

Lau also says that the OnePlus 6 features 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 845 processor, which means it’ll benchmark well.

In fact, the co-founder says there is less than a 1/1000 percent likelihood of the OnePlus 6 freezing.

Rumour time

Now for all of the rumours, a leak discovered by Gizmodo claims the phone features a 6.2-inch display with a dual camera setup featuring 16 and 20-megapixel sensors. The rumour also points to the phone retailing at a price of $749 USD ($955 CAD).

Meanwhile, an image obtained by Android Central shows the phone featuring a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Another rumour, this one from the prolific Evan Blass, indicates the device will feature a headphone jack. Blass’ leak also shows the device with a grey wood-like finish.

Further leaks point to the device launching with wireless earbuds.

Source: OnePlus forum, (1), (2), Evan Blass, Gizmodo, Android Central, The Verge