OnePlus might launch wireless earbuds alongside the OnePlus 6

Phone manufacturer OnePlus has launched its forum page for the OnePlus 6 and users are already debating new leaked information about the companies wireless earbuds.
The headphones were first found on a Bluetooth certification website and are called ‘OnePlus Bullet Wireless.’ The company already has two pairs of wired headphones that are named Bullet, so it’s fairly clear that this product is a pair of Bluetooth headphones.
Users on the forums are currently debating whether the new headphones will be truly wireless, like Apple’s AirPods, or if they have a connecting wire that hangs behind the wearer’s neck.
The leaked OnePlus 6 specs confirm the phone includes a headphone jack so it’s unclear if these wireless buds will be included in the new phone’s box or if it will come with a wired headset instead.
Source: Nashville Chatter Via: The Verge
