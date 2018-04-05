News
PREVIOUS

OnePlus might launch wireless earbuds alongside the OnePlus 6

The buds leaked through a Bluetooth certification site

Apr 5, 2018

12:52 PM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus 5 rear camera

Phone manufacturer OnePlus has launched its forum page for the OnePlus 6 and users are already debating new leaked information about the companies wireless earbuds.

The headphones were first found on a Bluetooth certification website and are called ‘OnePlus Bullet Wireless.’ The company already has two pairs of wired headphones that are named Bullet, so it’s fairly clear that this product is a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

Users on the forums are currently debating whether the new headphones will be truly wireless, like Apple’s AirPods, or if they have a connecting wire that hangs behind the wearer’s neck.

The leaked OnePlus 6 specs confirm the phone includes a headphone jack so it’s unclear if these wireless buds will be included in the new phone’s box or if it will come with a wired headset instead.

Source: Nashville Chatter Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Apr 4, 2018

10:39 AM EDT

OnePlus will let you hide the OnePlus 6’s iPhone X-inspired notch

News

Mar 5, 2018

10:02 AM EDT

Apple’s rumoured high-end headphones may release by the end of the year

News

Apr 2, 2018

11:52 AM EDT

OnePlus 6 goes through Wi-Fi certification with Android 8.1 Oreo

News

Feb 26, 2018

3:04 PM EDT

Apple will reportedly release over-ear headphones this year

Comments