Rogers, the carrier that kicked off the $60/10GB promo war of the 2017 holiday season, is now offering a slightly pricier $70/10GB BYOD deal to some existing customers calling into the retention department.
A Red Flag Deals user posted on April 2nd that they were able to get $60/10GB after getting sent to retentions as an off-contract customer with an existing loyalty plan.
The retentions agent offered a $70/10GB deal that they noted is discounted to $60 for “the next few days.”
While at least one other forum user confirmed getting the same promotion, most reported that the $60/10GB offer was “expired” but they had still managed to snag the $70/10GB offer, which is a significant reduction from the current in-market pricing of $130.
The promo plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling, unlimited international text and Roam Like Home, among other standard features.
One forum user also stated they were able to get the $60/10GB offer through the Telus retention department by mentioning Rogers’ deal.
Rogers’ retention deal is likely an attempt to keep departure numbers low after last quarter’s churn rates were higher than expected due to a systems glitch that resulted in an estimated 35,000 deactivations.
Bell ended up being the major winner of the 2017 promo war.
Source: RFD
