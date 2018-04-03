Google will no longer approve Chrome extensions that mine cryptocurrency.
Additionally, existing extensions that mine cryptocurrency will be removed from the Chrome Web Store in late June. Other extensions with block-chain related purposes will remain on the Web Store.
The announcement was published on the Chromium blog by James Wagner, Google’s extensions platform product manager.
Google is removing these extensions from the Chrome Web Store because many apps feature mining scripts that run in the background without first getting the user’s consent. This consumes CPU resources and can impact system performance and battery.
Until now, the Chrome Web Store policy allowed extensions that mine as its single purpose. These extensions inform the user about the crypto mining.
However, according to Google, 90 percent of these extensions with mining scripts have failed to comply with the policies and are now either rejected or removed from the store.
Source: Chromium blog
Comments