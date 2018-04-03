Mobile automotive service GoWrench now available in over 45 Canadian cities

Hamilton, Ontario-based automotive service startup GoWrench Auto has announced it is now available in over 45 cities across Canada. With GoWrench, Canadian mechanics and customers can be connected real-time and in person.
From a phone, computer or tablet, Canadians can request a GoWrench mechanic to come to their current location to help service their cars.
GoWrench was founded in 2015 and launched in key markets in Ontario and British Columbia.
“The idea for GoWrench came from a personal experience,” said Joshua Lombardo-Bottema, CEO and founder of GoWrench, in a press statement. “My car broke down in the middle of a busy workday, and when I called my mechanic and asked him to come to me, I was laughed at.”
“It was a lightbulb moment. There’s clearly a divide between what consumers want and what mechanics are offering. GoWrench was created to close that gap.”
Canadians can learn more by visiting GoWrench Auto’s website or by calling 1-855-462-9681.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
