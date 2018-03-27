News
Canadian-made Outlast 2 now available on Nintendo Switch

Outlast 2 camera gameplay

Critically-acclaimed survival horror game Outlast 2 is now available on the Nintendo Switch.

The developer of the game — Montreal-based Red Barrels — made the announcement on Twitter.

Outlast 2 follows journalist Blake and his wife Lynn, whose investigation into an Arizona desert murder puts him in the sights of a hellish cult. Like in the first game, players will use a camera to navigate a dark and dangerous world, all while trying to avoid whatever enemies come their way.

Outlast 2 originally launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on April 25th, 2017. The first Outlast game, meanwhile, made its way to the Switch last month.

To coincide with the Switch launch, Red Barrels also announced a new ‘Story Mode’ for the game, which reduces the amount of challenges and enemy encounters to allow for easier exploration of the world. Story Mode is now available in Outlast 2 on all platforms.

It’s worth noting that the two Outlast games mark some of the only higher-profile survival horror games on the Switch at the moment, outside of Resident Evil Revelations and its sequel. Therefore, if you’re looking for a scary experience on the go, Outlast and Outlast 2 are a great way to get your fix.

