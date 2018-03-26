Motorola hints at new devices coming soon

Motorola veteran Sergio Buniac was publicly announced as the new president of the company in a March 26th press release.
He’s replacing Aymar de Lencquesaing, who left to spend time with family. Buniac has over 20 years of experience of working at Motorola, being involved with projects like growing the company in Latin America, strategic planning and management.
At the end of the same blog post, the company shares a hint by saying, “we’re excited for what 2018 (and beyond!) is going to bring us and look forward to sharing our first products of the year with you next month!”
Ideally, this hint could mean that the company is going to release a new suite of phones some time in April, but it could also refer to new Moto mods that attach to the companies current line of high-end Z phones.
Source: Motorola
Comments