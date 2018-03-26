News
Canada’s telecom watchdog issues call for comments on next-generation 911 services

Groups have until April 25th to submit initial comments

Mar 26, 2018

6:11 PM EDT

CRTC website on phone

Canada’s telecom watchdog has formally issued a call for comments regarding next-generation 911 services, signalling that it’s ready to closely examine the implementation of these new services in Canada.

Next-generation 911 (NG911) refers to the ability to send out 911 distress calls using means other than traditional telephony. This includes text messages, picture messages and even video messages, depending on the needs of circumstance.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) previously told Canadian telephone and wireless service providers, on June 1st, 2017, to prepare their networks for the launch of NG911 voice services by June 30th, 2019 and the launch of NG911 text services by December 31st, 2020.

The CRTC has announced that it’s now ready to accept comments for ideas regarding how precisely Canada’s service providers will go about delivering NG911 services, as well as the network demands and the network designs required to implement NG911.

“The Commission hereby initiates a proceeding to examine matters related to next-generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) network design efficiencies, including roles and responsibilities related to the provision of location information servers and customer information databases, NG9-1-1 network components that could be shared, and efficient interconnection arrangements,” reads an excerpt from a March 26th call for comments.

Service providers aiming to provide NG911 services, as well as interested parties hoping to provide their own perspectives, have until April 25th to submit comments.

All groups then have until June 11th to submit responses to the first round of comments.

Source: CRTC

