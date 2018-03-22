Lenovo has unveiled three new devices in China; the S5 and two lower-end budget devices, the K5 and the K5 Play.
The Lenovo S5 features a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, as well as a Snapdragon 625 chipset and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is also set to be available in 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage.
The phone also features a dual camera setup with two 13-megapixel shooters. The front on the other hand, includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo with the ZUI skin on top. It comes in midnight black and flame red and starts at 999 CNY ($204.79 CAD) and goes up to 1499 CNY ($307.34 CAD).
The K5 and K5 Play, the other two budget devices, both feature 5.7-inch displays with 1440 x 720 pixel resolutions. Further, the K5 has a MediaTek MT6750 chip that uses Android 8.0 Oreo and the K5 Play features a Snapdragon 450 chipset that uses Android Nougat.
Both phones also have facial recognition software and a fingerprint sensor. All three devices are only available for pre-order in China.
