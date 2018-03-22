This week marked the first day of spring, and with the change in season comes new deals from all kinds of businesses. One such company is French games publisher Ubisoft, who is offering up to 70 percent off many of its biggest titles in its major spring sale.
Below is a highlight of some of the most notable games on sale, listed in Canadian dollars:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4, Xbox One, PC) — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- For Honor (PS4, Xbox One, PC) — $24 (regular $59.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PS4, Xbox One, PC) — $26.40 (regular $79.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PC) — $37.49 (regular $49.99)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division (PC) — $21 (regular $69.99)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4, Xbox One, PC) — $26.40 (regular $79.99)
- Watch Dogs 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) — $24.99 (regular $49.99)
It’s worth noting that Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor, Rainbow Six Siege and Watch Dogs 2 are developed by Ubisoft’s Montreal studio here in Canada.
A variety of game-related merchandise is also on sale, including Assassin’s Creed hoodies, Watch Dogs hats and Ghost Recon backpacks.
The full list of Spring Sale deals can be viewed here. In total, there are just over 400 items on sale.
In other Ubisoft news, the company finally managed to fend off a years-long hostile takeover attempt by French media conglomoerate Vivendi. On March 20th, Ubisoft announced that an agreement had been reached that resulted in Vivendi selling the entirety of its roughly 30.5 million shares in the video game developer.
Now, The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan owns a 3.4 percent stake in Ubisoft that was purchased for $306.5 million USD, while Chinese game giant Tencent controls a five percent stake in the French publisher.
