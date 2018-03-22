The rectangular BlackBerry Ghost Pro surfaces online

A little less than a month ago the prolific leaker Evan Blass revealed the BlackBerry Ghost, from licensee Optiemus. Today, the always reliable Blass took to Twitter and unveiled a render of the BlackBerry Ghost Pro.
While Blass didn’t give any details about the handset, it’s clear that the phone has sharper, squared angles. In the render, you can also spot the volume rocker and the possibly-textured power button. The phone also appears to have an 18:9 aspect ratio.
Remember BlackBerry Ghost? Of course you do (and if not, just expand this thread). Well here's another upcoming handset from Indian licensee Optiemus to haunt you: the BlackBerry Ghost Pro. pic.twitter.com/1TcyhE3CsL
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 22, 2018
Optiemus happens to be one of the three companies that have purchased the rights to build BlackBerry-branded handsets.
The phone will likely come out alongside the BlackBerry Ghost which is “coming soon to India,” according to Blass.
Previously the BlackBerry KEYone was not available in India. However, TCL and Optiemus worked together to supply the smartphone to consumers in India.
It’s possible that Optiemus may work alongside TCL so that the Ghost and Ghost Pro become available to Canadian consumers and consumers from other countries.
Source: Evan Blass
