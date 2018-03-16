News
Google Lens is now available on iOS through Google’s Photos app

Mar 16, 2018

10:56 AM EDT

After rolling out to more Android devices, Google Lens, the tech giant’s AI-powered visual search feature is coming to iOS.

If you’re an iOS user, you should see a preview of Google Lens pop up in the latest version of Google Photos at some point in the next few days.

Google Lens identifies items in a picture, allowing users to launch specific actions through Assistant.

Earlier this week Lens made its way to additional Android devices, including Samsung’s Galaxy S9, S8 and Note 8.

Source: Twitter (@googlephotos)

