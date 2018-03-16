Google Lens is now available on iOS through Google’s Photos app

After rolling out to more Android devices, Google Lens, the tech giant’s AI-powered visual search feature is coming to iOS.
If you’re an iOS user, you should see a preview of Google Lens pop up in the latest version of Google Photos at some point in the next few days.
Starting today and rolling out over the next week, those of you on iOS can try the preview of Google Lens to quickly take action from a photo or discover more about the world around you. Make sure you have the latest version (3.15) of the app.https://t.co/Ni6MwEh1bu pic.twitter.com/UyIkwAP3i9
— Google Photos (@googlephotos) March 15, 2018
Google Lens identifies items in a picture, allowing users to launch specific actions through Assistant.
Earlier this week Lens made its way to additional Android devices, including Samsung’s Galaxy S9, S8 and Note 8.
Source: Twitter (@googlephotos)
Comments