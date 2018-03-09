Apple might soon vacuum seal Lightning connections to improve iPhone waterproofing

While Apple’s last few iPhones since the 7 and 7 Plus have featured IP68 water resistant, the smartphone’s charging Lightning connector can still get wet, which has the potential to result in an electrical short.
According to a recently filed patent, Apple could be looking at inventive ways to prevent this problem. The patent, first spotted by Patently Apple, an Apple patent blog, indicates that the Cuptertino, Califonia-based tech giant could be planning to turn the Lightning connector into a wedge that pushes through a protective gate, sealing off the port once it’s been inserted.
While a relatively straightforward design change, this also means that Apple could be planning to introduce a brand new connector, which would add more confusion to the company’s ecosystem of products and accessories.
The second patent is a little more complicated and proposes allowing the phone’s port to vacuum seal when the cable is connected. This means that there would be a generator and pistons located inside the port, allowing for the vacuum seal. The generator would be located inside accessory though, rather than the iPhone, giving accessory manufacturers a way to make device connectors waterproof.
The patent also shows off an interface that would pop up on the display where the user would then turn on and off the vacuum seal.
As always, while these patents are fascinating, it’s possible that they will never become actual commercial products. While the patents were only uncovered now, they were initially filed back in September 2016 — this is the same time period that Apple’s first waterproof iPhone was released, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
Still, it’s fascinating to see what could still be coming to the iPhone in terms of waterproofing.
Source: US Patent & Trademark Office Via: Patently Apple
