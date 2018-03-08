You’ll soon be able to upgrade from Windows 10 S for free

Microsoft confirmed yesterday that its lightweight, education-focused Windows 10 S operating system will soon be turned into a mode that can be switched on and off, instead of a full operating system.
In addition to yesterday’s announcement, Joe Belfiore, vice president of Microsoft, has now revealed that it will soon be free to switch out of Windows 10 S mode, regardless of which Windows 10 version you’re using.
Windows 10 S mode will arrive with the next update to Windows 10. Microsoft expects that Windows 10 S-mode enabled devices will start shipping in the coming months from its partners.
Microsoft announced Windows 10 S in 2017 as a lightweight version of its Windows 10 operating system, designed to compete with Google’s Chrome OS.
Source: Microsoft blog
Comments