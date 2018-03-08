News
PREVIOUS|

You’ll soon be able to upgrade from Windows 10 S for free

Windows 10 S will also soon be a mode you can switch on and off

Mar 8, 2018

1:54 PM EST

0 comments

Microsoft

Microsoft confirmed yesterday that its lightweight, education-focused Windows 10 S operating system will soon be turned into a mode that can be switched on and off, instead of a full operating system.

In addition to yesterday’s announcement, Joe Belfiore, vice president of Microsoft, has now revealed that it will soon be free to switch out of Windows 10 S mode, regardless of which Windows 10 version you’re using.

Windows 10 S mode will arrive with the next update to Windows 10. Microsoft expects that Windows 10 S-mode enabled devices will start shipping in the coming months from its partners.

Microsoft announced Windows 10 S in 2017 as a lightweight version of its Windows 10 operating system, designed to compete with Google’s Chrome OS.

Source: Microsoft blog

Related Articles

News

Mar 8, 2018

11:53 AM EST

The next Windows 10 update will be the ‘Spring Creators Update’

Reviews

Dec 5, 2017

7:36 PM EST

Hands-on with the first ARM-based Windows 10 laptops from Asus and HP

News

Mar 7, 2018

1:02 PM EST

Microsoft’s Windows 10 S operating system is turning into ‘S Mode’ in 2019

News

Mar 7, 2018

9:05 PM EST

Microsoft announces new AI and Machine learning platforms for windows

Comments