Netflix streamed to 450 million devices last month

Netflix has announced that it streamed to nearly half of a billion devices last month — 450 million, to be exact. Netflix chief product officer Greg Peters revealed the stat in an interview with CNET.
Considering Netflix announced it had 117 million subscribers at the end of last year. This works out to 3.9 devices per user.
According to the breakdown, most of those devices were TVs. However, according to Peters, the breakdown depends on the region where subscribers live.
Since 2016, Netflix has been available in every country across the globe except China. The service is producing shows in 20 different countries including Canada and has rolled out plenty of its own content within the past few months.
Source: CNET
