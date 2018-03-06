Canadians consider their phones the biggest driving distraction

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada has released a survey today about what Canadians consider distracted driving.
Canadians consider a lot of things distracting while they drive, starting with phone usage. Ninety-four percent of Canadians think that using a mobile phone is distracting while driving followed closely by 94 percent for grooming while driving. These two unsafe driving habits are the what Canadians consider the most distracting.
Young people seem to think some forms of distracted driving is safer than the national average. Sixty-eight percent of young Canadians under the age of 34 see eating as distracting while the national average is 76 percent. Young people also feel like the sound system in a car is less distracting, with 59 percent calling it distracting compared to the national average of 68 percent.
Perhaps not surprisingly given this information, the survey states that 80 percent of Canadians believe drivers under the age of 34 are the most likely to drive distracted, recognizing that younger Canadians tend to drive distracted.
“It’s inevitable to face distractions when driving – and it may seem impossible not to give into these distractions,” says Ryan Michel, president and CEO of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada in a press release from March 6th.
“Our aim is to make Canadians more aware of their behaviours and actions on the road. This is an important step to help keep our focus in the right place and our streets safe.”
Source: Allstate Canada
