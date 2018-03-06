News
PREVIOUS|

Edmonton-developed Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear is coming to iOS and Android on March 8

Mar 6, 2018

7:05 PM EST

0 comments

On March 8th, Beamdog, an Edmonton-based studio made up of former developers from legendary Canadian studio Bioware, will release Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear on iOS and Android.

Siege of Dragonspear is the first expansion to Baldur’s Gate in 18 years. The cult-classic role-playing game was first released on PC in 1998.

It was developed by BioWare and published by the now-defunct Interplay Entertainment. Beamdog later returned to the series in 2012 with a remake of the original called Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition.

The expansion, first released on PC in 2016, fills the gaps between the original 1998 game and its 2000 sequel, Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn. It also adds a new character class, the shaman, and new difficulty settings tailored to both experienced and new players.

There’s also a new multiplayer mode, and more than 100 new items for players to collect. Pricing is unknown currently, but Beamdog says the standalone expansion includes 30 hours of content.

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

News

Mar 6, 2018

9:07 PM EST

Rogers adds larger data caps to its low-cost internet program

News

Mar 6, 2018

8:13 PM EST

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings talks content creation, competitors and the dangers of the internet

News

Mar 6, 2018

8:06 PM EST

Canadians consider their phones the biggest driving distraction

Resources

Mar 6, 2018

6:51 PM EST

PlayStation’s Call of Duty Sale features games up to 75 percent off

Comments