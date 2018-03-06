Edmonton-developed Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear is coming to iOS and Android on March 8

On March 8th, Beamdog, an Edmonton-based studio made up of former developers from legendary Canadian studio Bioware, will release Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear on iOS and Android.
Siege of Dragonspear is charging towards Google Play and the App Store!
Siege of Dragonspear comes to mobile March 8th as a 30 hour standalone adventure!
More news at https://t.co/vg3kmPS1gL soon!#DnD #Baldursgate #RPG pic.twitter.com/mjOAlOokdo
— Beamdog (@BeamdogInc) March 5, 2018
Siege of Dragonspear is the first expansion to Baldur’s Gate in 18 years. The cult-classic role-playing game was first released on PC in 1998.
It was developed by BioWare and published by the now-defunct Interplay Entertainment. Beamdog later returned to the series in 2012 with a remake of the original called Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition.
The expansion, first released on PC in 2016, fills the gaps between the original 1998 game and its 2000 sequel, Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn. It also adds a new character class, the shaman, and new difficulty settings tailored to both experienced and new players.
There’s also a new multiplayer mode, and more than 100 new items for players to collect. Pricing is unknown currently, but Beamdog says the standalone expansion includes 30 hours of content.
Source: Twitter
