SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 160: Taking MWC down a notch

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup head of editorial Igor Bonifacic and reporter Sameer Chhabra discuss Mobile World Congress’ (MWC) various manufacturer keynotes.
At MWC this year, Samsung’s spotlight moment was overshadowed by the company’s attempt to once again poke fun at Apple and the iPhone X notch. The joke not only fell flat, but also leaves us wondering how Samsung intends to brings its S Series design into the future.
Also at MWC were numerous discussions related to the feasibility of 5G. The discussions were around the cost of equipment and how the spectrum will be deployed in different regions around the world.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Total runtime: 28:20
Not about the Notch: 1:05
Samsung does ARmoji: 15:00
Shoutouts: 25:00
Sameer gives his shoutout to the Lite Phone 2. Igor shouts out Into The Breach.
