DAZN to start streaming Major League Soccer games

With the Major League Soccer season slated to start on March 3rd, over-the-top streaming platform DAZN announced today that it will start streaming MLS games.
Starting with the 2018 season and continuing over the next three years, DAZN will stream 262 regular season games involving the league’s American teams per season. Moreover, the company will stream an additional 129 games involving all three of Canada’s MLS teams — Toronto FC, Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps.
However, if you’re a fan of one of Canada’s soccer teams, don’t expect DAZN to replace your cable subscription just yet. Those 129 games, available in both full and condensed format, will only be available after a 48-hour delay.
“It’s a tremendous time to be a soccer fan in Canada, and we know the sport has entered a new era nationally, with impressive growth in interest and in fandom,” said Alex Rice, managing director of rights and strategic development at DAZN, in a March 3rd press release. “We are proud and excited to be offering fans even more soccer content on our platform, making it the destination with the most soccer in Canada.”
DAZN costs $20 a month. Alternatively, the service offers an introductory annual price of $150, with the first 30 days free.
Comments