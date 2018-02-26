Samsung will launch the Bixby Speaker in the second half of 2018

DJ Koh, the CEO of Samsung’s mobile division, revealed during an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the South Korean tech giant intends on releasing its Bixby Speaker in the second half of 2018.
Koh couldn’t guarantee a precise release date for the upcoming Bixby Speaker.
Previous rumours indicated the smart speaker will cost $200 USD (roughly $255.91 CAD), though that same leak claimed the speaker will launch in the first half of 2018.
Bixby is Samsung’s digital assistant that was released in 2017.
The speaker will connect to all Bixby-enabled household products.
Samsung previously announced that Bixby will be on all Samsung connected devices by 2020. This includes the company’s line of washers, dryers, refrigerators, ovens, and air condition units. The company previously confirmed that Bixby-enabled TVs will launch this year as well.
The Bixby Speaker will compete with smart speakers such as the Amazon Echo, the Google Home speaker, and the Apple HomePod that are currently on the market.
Via: The Verge
Comments