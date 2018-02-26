Apple will reportedly release over-ear headphones this year

Apple is planning to release a pair of over-the-ear headphones sometime this year, according to an investors note written by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and seen by AppleInsider.
Kuo, who’s well-known for having insider Apple information, says the headphones will be high-end and all-new.
It’s unclear if the reported headphones would fall under Apple’s own branding or as part of its Beats by Dre lineup. The note to investors did not mention possible pricing or release information.
Apple already has its foot in the audio tech market with its wireless in-ear headphones, the AirPods, as well as its HomePod smart speaker. The AirPods have been available in Canada since late 2016, although the HomePod doesn’t yet have a Canadian release date, despite launching in the U.S., U.K. and Australia earlier this month.
In related news, a recent report suggests the tech giant will also release a second iteration of the AirPods later this year.
Apple’s AirPower wireless charging accessory — which can simultaneously charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods charging case — is reportedly launching next month.
Apple has not publicly commented on any of these reports.
Source: Apple Insider Via: CNET
Comments