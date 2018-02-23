Moto G6 Plus render reveals devices might come in five different colours

Lenovo is expected to reveal the Moto G6 Plus this weekend at Mobile World Congress.
Yesterday, Android Headlines leaked a render of the handset in several different colours.
The image showcases that the device will launch in silver, gold, blue, white and cyan colour variants. The renders also show the handset will feature a dual camera setup and a dual LED flash. The phone will also sport rounded corners and not exactly a bezel-less display.
Previous rumours indicate the dual camera setup uses one 12-megapixel lens and another 5-megapixel sensor. On the front end leaks claim the phone uses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
As for other specs, leaks point to the G6 Plus sporting a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset, and a 3200mAh battery. In addition, there are 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB of RAM variants and 32GB or 64GB of storage models
Source: Android Headlines
