Freedom Mobile offering 25 percent off select plans with Chinese New Year promo

The end of 2017 saw most Canadian carriers battle for subscribers by offering a monthly plan with 10GB of data for $60. This discount was a boon for the bottom line during the busy Q4 period.
In what could be the first notable rate plan promo of 2018, Freedom Mobile is offering 25 percent off its ‘Big Gig’ plans, which are $50 and higher. It seems this deal is only available for new customer, in-store activations and valid until February 19th with a ‘lifetime discount.’.
The eligible plans are:
- Big Gig 50 for $37.50 (25% discount)
- Big Gig 70 for $52.50 (25% discount)
- Big Gig 90 for $67.50 (25% discount)
- Big Gig + Everywhere Canada 50 for $37.50 (25% discount)
- Big Gig + Everywhere Canada 60 for $45.00 (25% discount)
- Big Gig + Everywhere Canada 75 for $56.25 (25% discount)
- Big Gig + Everywhere Canada 100 for $75.00 (25% discount)
In addition, if you are interested in scoring this deal you might want to call or visit your local store as there is apparently a limited number of codes available per store.
Freedom is also offering a promo that gives 500 free minutes per month of calls to China on select plans, for 6 months. However, this added bonus ‘may not be combined with any other in-market offer.’
Source: RFD
(Thanks, Ted!)
