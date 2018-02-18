Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Hacker uncovers Freedom Mobile customer login vulnerability [Read here]
- General Motors’ Maven car-sharing app launches in Toronto [Read here]
- LCBO finalizes deal with Shopify for online, in-store cannabis sales system [Read here]
- Huawei launches 5G wireless-to-the-home trial with Telus [Read here]
- Shaw loses approximately a quarter of its workforce in voluntary departure program [Read here]
- CRTC denies PIAC request to look into unsavoury telecom sales practices [Read here]
- Ontario to expand broadband high-speed internet to 850 more public schools [Read here]
- Public Mobile increases rate on promo plan, offers subscribers $40/4GB Koodo plan [Read here]
- Google launches Family Link parental control service in Canada [Read here]
- Bell to offer 4K HDR Fibe TV set-top box [Read here]
- Phone-based scheme scams millions out of Canadians [Read here]
- Lyft to expand to Ottawa ‘in the coming weeks’ [Read here]
- What to expect from Mobile World Congress 2018 [Read here]
- Lenovo’s Yoga 920 2-in-1 has a stylish hinge and great display [Read here]
Comments