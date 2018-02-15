News
Microsoft adds party chat to Android and iOS Xbox app

Feb 15, 2018

7:02 AM EST

Xbox One controller in hand

Microsoft has rolled out party chat functionality to its Xbox app on Android and iOS, according to a tweet from Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb, director of programming for Xbox Live.

Now, gamers in an Xbox Live party will be able to communicate with one another via both voice and text using the app.

This allows gamers to chat even when away from their consoles and headsets.

In other Xbox news, pre-orders for the upcoming “Duke” Xbox One controller — a recreation of the original Xbox’s infamous large gamepad —  are now live in Canada.

Those not interested in gargantuan controllers can also sign up for the free Microsoft Rewards program will receive a free one month membership to Xbox Game Pass.

