Apple offering free family educational programs for Family Day weekend

While British Columbia already had its Family Day on February 12th, Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan will celebrate the holiday on the 19th.
To mark the occasion, Apple has detailed some of the free kids and family programs it will be holding in its stores across Canada over the Family Day weekend.
For kids six to 12, there will be a robot coding session using iPads and Sphero Sprk+ robots, which kids can bring themselves or be provided with at the event. For youth 12 and older, a ‘How to Get Started with Coding’ class will learn how to use the Swift app and manage powerful programming languages.
A number of photography classes are offered as well, showing attendees how to capture photos with an iPhone and consider elements like framing, lighting and composition.
Those interested in music can take an iPad GarageBand courses, while Apple Pencil sketching classes will help those with their art.
A list of all available classes can be found here.
