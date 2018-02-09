Microsoft offering free one-month Xbox Game Pass memberships with Rewards sign-ups

Microsoft has announced that until February 28th, Canadians who join the free Microsoft Rewards program will also receive a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass at no additional charge.
Microsoft Rewards, which replaced the Xbox Live Rewards program last September, allows users to earn points for searching the web with Bing and purchasing Xbox systems, games, subscriptions, accessories and the like from the Microsoft Store.
Points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including entries to exclusive contests (such as a chance to win a Windows Mixed Reality headset) Xbox Live subscriptions, gift cards for restaurants and even charitable donations.
Xbox Game Pass, meanwhile, is a premium subscription service that gives users unlimited access to over 100 digital games. To help prevent any performance issues related to streaming, Game Pass will instead download titles to the Xbox One, allowing for a more seamless gaming experience.
In a significant business move, Microsoft also announced last month that all Xbox One exclusive games from Microsoft Studios will be added to Game Pass on the same day they release in physical and digital stores worldwide.
Therefore, Game Pass members will be able to play 2018 games like Sea of Thieves, Crackdown 3 and State of Decay 2 day-and-date with those who buy the game separately. Microsoft confirmed that this offer extends to all unannounced games as well, meaning that Game Pass will feature future installments in the popular Halo and Gears of War franchises on day one as well.
Game Pass regularly costs $11.99/month in Canada.
