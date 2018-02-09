Amazon files trademark for ‘Spark’ social network in Canada

Amazon may be bringing its Spark social network to Canada, according to a trademark filed at the end of January.
Spark, which launched in the U.S. in July 2017, is an Amazon feature that aims to make it easier for users to discover new products through an Instagram-inspired feed of shoppable photos.
Spark users are encouraged to share stories, ideas and images of products they like, while those who seem them can react to with comments and “smiles,” the Amazon-equivalent of a like or favourite button.
Users are able to select at least five categories of products that they’re interested in, such as ‘Books,’ ‘Style & Fashion,’ ‘Technology,’ and ‘Toys & Games,’ as well as more specific offerings from ‘TV Bingewatching,’ ‘Internet of Things,’ and more.
A full breakdown of the Spark user experience can be viewed here.
Comments