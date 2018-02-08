Select Best Buy Canada stores in Ontario and BC to sell the SNES Classic on February 9

Best Buy Canada has announced that select stores in Ontario and British Columbia will receive additional supply of the SNES Classic Edition on Friday, February 9th.
Limited qty of Super #NES Classic edition will be available for sale at the following stores, Friday, Feb 9th. Min 75 per store, no rainchecks. Brampton, ON and Burnaby, BC. https://t.co/thbA4LK11q #Nintendo #SNES
— RZ Gamers Club (@BBYC_GamersClub) February 8, 2018
Best Buy says its Brampton, Ontario store (in the Bramalea City Centre), as well as its location in Burnaby, BC, will each receive a minimum of 75 units of the $99 CAD miniature retro console.
Stores open at 10am local time, so be sure to arrive ahead of time if you’re looking to grab one of the SNES Classic systems, as no rainchecks will be offered.
Since releasing in September 2017, the SNES Classic has been notoriously difficult to find. The console, which is a smaller replica of the original ’90s Super Nintendo Entertainment System, offers a way to play many high-quality emulated classic games.
While the SNES Classic doesn’t support physical media or feature online connectivity to download additional titles, the system does come pre-installed with 21 popular older games like Super Mario World, Final Fantasy III, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and the never-before-released Star Fox 2.
