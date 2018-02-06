Xbox Store sale discounts Ubisoft games up to 70 percent

Microsoft’s latest weekly sale on the Xbox Store centres on a number of titles from publishing giant Ubisoft.
Here are some of the most notable deals on Xbox One games, listed in Canadian dollars:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins — $53.59 CAD (regular $79.99)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole — $40.00 (regular $79.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands — $32.00 (regular $79.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege — $25.00 (regular $49.99)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division — $21.00 (regular $69.99)
- Watch Dogs 2 — $24.00 (regular $79.99)
There are a handful of offers on Xbox 360 games as well, including Far Cry 3 ($7.99, regular $12.78) and the original Assassin’s Creed ($11.99, regular $19.20) — both playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility).
It’s worth noting that some of the games come from Ubisoft’s Montreal studio, including Assassin‘s Creed Origins, Far Cry 3 and Watch Dogs 2.
The full Ubisoft sale can be viewed here. Deals are valid until February 12th.
