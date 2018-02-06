Resources
PREVIOUS|

Xbox Store sale discounts Ubisoft games up to 70 percent

Feb 6, 2018

7:06 PM EST

0 comments

Assassin's Creed Origins Bayek camel Egypt

Microsoft’s latest weekly sale on the Xbox Store centres on a number of titles from publishing giant Ubisoft.

Here are some of the most notable deals on Xbox One games, listed in Canadian dollars:

There are a handful of offers on Xbox 360 games as well, including Far Cry 3 ($7.99, regular $12.78) and the original Assassin’s Creed ($11.99, regular $19.20) — both playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility).

It’s worth noting that some of the games come from Ubisoft’s Montreal studio, including Assassin‘s Creed Origins, Far Cry 3 and Watch Dogs 2. 

The full Ubisoft sale can be viewed here. Deals are valid until February 12th.

Related Articles

News

Jan 24, 2018

5:54 PM EST

Ubisoft launches Canadian beta for Sam, a new video game virtual assistant

News

Jan 25, 2018

8:02 AM EST

Some Xbox One games up to 75 percent off during ‘Deals with Gold’ sale

News

Jan 25, 2018

5:00 PM EST

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds hits 4 million players on Xbox One, celebrates with free BP

News

Nov 16, 2017

7:00 PM EST

Vivendi says it has no plans to take over Ubisoft for six months

Comments