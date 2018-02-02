The collaboration between Rovio’s smash hit Angry Birds games and Super Bowl LII will be coming to a close on the evening of Sunday, February 4th.
Running since January 24th, the event allowed players of Angry Birds 2 and Angry Birds Evolution to deck out their birds in official NFL jerseys and helmets as well as compete in football-related games.
The ‘Player vs. Player’ mode also received an NFL makeover, turning the playing area into football field.
You can download Angry Birds 2 and Angry Birds Evolution on iTunes (1, 2) and the Play Store (1, 2)
