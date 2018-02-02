News
‘Pure White’ Essential Phone now available at select Telus retail stores across Canada

Feb 2, 2018

1:40 PM EST

16 comments

Essential Phone in 'Pure White'

Telus has started to carry the Essential Phone in ‘Pure White’.

Previously, here in Canada Essential’s first smartphone was only available in ‘Black Moon’.

The one catch is that the new colour is only available in-store and in limited quantities. Below is a list of the Telus stores across Canada that currently have white Essential Phone stock. Like the black model, the white one is available for $460 outright.

Essential Phone

I got a chance to use the white model during my recent re-review of the Essential Phone.

While I thought the black model was handsome, the fit and finish of the white variant looked even more attractive to my eye.

Comments

  • Canadiana Jones

    Why are we still talking about this junk of a phone?

    • Razvan Zamfir

      Did you use it? If so, please share some experience about it.
      I haven’t and I’m still mildly interested of picking one up around the 300$ price range (and yes, I’m fully aware of the problems it had)

    • John Lofwire

      99% of all the issues are gone when using the Oreo update.

      and for half or 1 third the price of others flagship with similar spec its one of the best phone out there.

    • LPP

      I believe you – I’m still waiting for the Oreo update from Telus – not willing to update it myself… :o)

    • John Lofwire

      I was also unsure to do it myself but after doing it 1 time ( took 5 min ) now i offer it to my clients who bring it as a BYOD.

      Its dont even affect the warranty.

      difference is night and day.

    • h2oflyer

      Not sure if the Essential phone company will survive, but I’m glad that I got this phone. Build quality, form factor, awesome screen and great battery are the top features for me.

    • Igor Bonifacic

      At $460, you’ll be very hard pressed to find a better Android phone to buy in Canada. It’s not perfect by any means, but Essential has done a really good job of addressing people’s software-related complaints, and the hardware, minus the camera, is second to none.

    • h2oflyer

      Probably better than anything you’re using. If you’re not going to buy the phone, why keep checking these articles.Typical loser attitude bashing a phone he can’t have.

      Obviously afraid of missing out on a great phone aimed at adopters, not followers.

    • MDeth

      You obviously have never used it because it is one of the best phones on the market atm and it keeps on getting better with every update!

    • John Lofwire

      Yep they are doing update that improve the phone and they keep on listening to users and making update to make what the users ask for happen.

      So tired of those hater.

    • John Lofwire

      Why are there still hater for a phone that offer more than anything else in Canada at that price point?

    • h2oflyer

      Not proud of what they use and jealous of Essential users.

    • Kohlkastrophe

      That’s your opinion. There are many people that like this phone. It’s like saying the phone you have is trash when it’s actually pretty good.

    • h2oflyer

      You got your answer…you never expected this response, did you.

  • LPP

    Weird. Back in November I got the black essential phone and my wife the white one – from Telus.

    And btw – I don’t get the haters – if you don’t like the phone, fine. But why do you need to whine about articles on the Essential?

    I’ve never had a phone as good and that gets as many updates.

  • Kohlkastrophe

    This post is late. My mom got one in Late Novermber / Early December. Its been out for a while now.