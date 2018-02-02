Telus has started to carry the Essential Phone in ‘Pure White’.
Previously, here in Canada Essential’s first smartphone was only available in ‘Black Moon’.
The one catch is that the new colour is only available in-store and in limited quantities. Below is a list of the Telus stores across Canada that currently have white Essential Phone stock. Like the black model, the white one is available for $460 outright.
- Toronto Eaton Centre
- Fairview Pointe Claire
- Halifax Shopping Centre
- Avalon Mall
- Galeries de la Capitale
- CrossIron Mills
- South Gate Centre
- Southcentre Mall
- Market Mall
- Core Shopping Centre
- Orchard Park Shopping Centre
- Telus Garden
- Tsawwassen Mills
I got a chance to use the white model during my recent re-review of the Essential Phone.
While I thought the black model was handsome, the fit and finish of the white variant looked even more attractive to my eye.
