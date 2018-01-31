Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in February

Every month comes the arrival of free games for members of Sony’s premium PlayStation Plus service.
In February, PlayStation Plus members will able to download seven games at no additional charge:
- RIME (PlayStation 4)
- Knack (PlayStation 4)
- StarBlood Arena (PlayStation VR)
- Splunker HD (PlayStation 3)
- Mugen Soul Z (PlayStation 3)
- Exiles End (PS Vita)
- Grand Kingdom (PS Vita, Cross-Buy with PlayStation 4)
Rime is an adventure-puzzle game that was originally released this past May. Tequila Works’ Rime follows a boy who finds himself on a mysterious island after being shipwrecked.
Throughout the game the boy goes through the five stages of grief. The game regularly costs $39.99 CAD.
Knack is a platformer and hand-to-hand combat game that was originally released in November 2013, making it a PS4 launch title.
The game features a co-op mode and has a sequel called Knack 2, which Sony released this past September. The original Knack regularly costs $26.99.
StarBlood Arena is free from January 2nd through March 6th and is a space combat action game which requires both the PS VR and the PlayStation Camera. The game is regularly $29.99.
Spelunker HD is a platform video game developed and published by Irem Software Engineering and Tozai Games. The game is a remake of the 1985 NES port of Tim Martin’s Spelunker. The game is regularly $9.99.
Mugen Souls Z is a Japanese role playing game (JRPG) and is the second instalment of the Mugen Souls series. Compile Heart, Idea Factory and GCREST developed Mugen Souls Z, which released in the west in May 2014. The game is regularly $26.99.
Exiles End is an action 2D side scroller game. It offers adventure-style puzzles, exploration, platforming and dangerous enemies. Marvelous Entertainment, the publishers, originally released the game in October, 2016. The game is regularly $13.49.
Grand Kingdom is a tactical RPG game featuring 17 class types. Grand Kingdom also uses turn-based battles and the player commands a group of mercenaries. NIS America brought Grand Kingdom to North America in June 2016, more than half a year after its original Japan release. Grand Kingdom is regularly $39.99.
Lastly for all those who play Gems of Wars there is a new PlayStation Plus Starter pack starting February 13th through March 13th. The pack includes Nobend Brothers troop. The pack also comes with 10 rare gem keys and 2,500 souls to level up the troops.
Source: PS Blog
Comments