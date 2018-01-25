Here are the free Xbox games hitting Games with Gold in February

Microsoft has announced the free games coming to its premium Games with Gold service in the month of February.
The free titles, which seem to focus mainly on warriors and vehicles, are as follows:
Shadow Warrior, a 2013 reboot of the late ’90s shooter of the same name, tells the story of a shogun who uses a legendary blade to save the world from ancient gods. The game will be free for the full month and normally retails for $29.99 CAD.
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, originally released in 2016, is a 2.5D spin-off of Ubisoft’s action-adventure series set in 19th Century India.
The game will be free from February 16th to March 15th and normally costs $9.99.
The Xbox 360 games — which are also playable on Xbox One through backwards compatibility — are decidedly car-focused. The first, Split/Second, is a 2011 stunt racing game set in a reality TV show.
The game will be free from February 1st to February 15th and typically costs $19.99.
The second Xbox 360 game is the 2010 remake of Crazy Taxi, the popular Sega racing game series. Crazy Taxi will be free from February 16th to 28th and regularly costs $9.99.
In the meantime, gamers can still take advantage of January’s Games with Gold offerings, which includes Tomb Raider and Army of Two titles.
Source: Xbox Wire
